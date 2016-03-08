Manchester United prepare €32 million offer for AC Milan star
14 July at 14:55Manchester United are reportedly preparing an offer to sign AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci this summer.
The Italian joined the rossoneri from Juventus in what was a shocking transfer for a fee of about 42 million euros. While Bonucci did struggle in the early part of the club's season, he became a very important part of the side under Rino Gattuso in the second half of the campaign.
La Repubblica report that Manchester United are prepared to take advantage of AC Milan's financial troubles and are preparing an offer of 32 million euros for Bonucci.
The report states that AC Milan are looking to make 50 million euros from player sales till the end of this transfer window and if they sign players, they'd have to earn more.
United's interest in Bonucci has been reported earlier as well, with reports suggestive of Milan having held talks with Bonucci's agent Alessandro Lucci recently.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
