Manchester United prepare €50m offer for Croatian wanted by Arsenal and Bayern
13 July at 21:00According to the latest reports from Spanish outlet AS, Jose Mourinho is very interested in bringing Eintracht Frankfurt and Croatia star Ante Rebic to Old Trafford; with Manchester United set to make a €50 million offer to secure his services.
Rebic has become one of the stand-out stars that has risen to prominence during this World Cup, helping Croatia reach the World Cup final; instrumental in their semi-final victory over England.
Rebic, who is also wanted by Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich, has reportedly caught the eye of Manchester United’s Portuguese manager, who wants to bring the Frankfurt and Croatia star to England.
Fred Bobic, the sporting director of Frankfurt had this to say on the topic of Rebic:
"I am very happy about the success of Ante Rebic with the Croatian national team," said Bobic at Sport 1.
"The players and the coaching team are watching the World Cup together at training camp in the United States and they are especially enthusiastic about Rebic.”
