Kalidou Koulibaly is not only considered to be one of the best defenders in Serie A but also one of the best in the world. The 27-year-old centre-back has made a name for himself whilst playing for Napoli; joining the Neapolitan side from Belgian Pro League side Genk for around €10m.Koulibaly has, understandably, attracted the attention of a lot of top clubs; both Real Madrid and Barcelona being linked from Spain whilst Chelsea and Manchester United have shown interest from England.Manchester United have shown more interest in recent months; suggesting the club view Koulibaly's signing as a potential top priority.Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis will not let the Senegalese defender come cheap, however, with United likely to have to pay a figure of around €150m, according to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.