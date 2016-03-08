Manchester United prepare shock move for Juventus star
11 November at 16:15Manchester United are seriously considering making an attempt to resign Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a report from British tabloid the Express via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Red Devils vice-chairman Ed Woodward spoke to the owners, the Glazer family, and discussed the idea of resigning the 34-year-old Portuguese forward, who left the pitch yesterday in the Bianconeri’s 1-0 victory over AC Milan unhappy.
The United management believe now may be the perfect time to make the attempted transfer, due to the small crisis currently ongoing at Juventus. The potential breakdown in relationship between Ronaldo and coach Maurizio Sarri may leave the door open for a possible deal. The forward stormed down the tunnel in last night’s win and left the stadium before the game had even ended, the report adds.
Ronaldo joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth around €112 million (via BBC) and won the Serie A award for Most Valuable Player in his first season with the Turin based side.
Apollo Heyes
