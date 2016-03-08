Manchester United prepare to accelerate for Inter target
29 September at 21:15Christian Eriksen's future has been under the media spotlight for some time now. During the summer, the Dane was subject to extended interest from a number of clubs, most notably Real Madrid who viewed the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder as a cheaper alternative to their pursuit of Manchester United's talismanic French central midfielder, Paul Pogba.
By September, Pogba stayed with the Red Devils and Eriksen remained in North London, yet the latter has just a year left on his contract and, at this moment in time, does not look as though he will renew.
Eriksen is wanted by a number of clubs now. As well as Real Madrid, Inter Milan have been linked, as well as Manchester United. As per reports from Goal, the Red Devils are, in fact, ready to push for the midfielder, as they wish to sign him on a free contract next summer.
This will come as a blow to Inter, who may struggle to match the financial power of a Premier League club like the Manchester side.
