Manchester United prepare to offer Pogba a new deal amid Real Madrid speculation

Manchester United are looking to ward off interest from Real Madrid in Paul Pogba, by offering the former Juventus star a new contract.

The Sun today report that the club are desperate to keep hold of their star midfielder, and are ready to start negotiating on a new deal, however it is believed the midfielder will ask for wages of around €600,000 per week, which may prove to be a stumbling, even for a club with as much financial clout as Manchester United.

Pogba currently has two years left on his current contract, which sees the Frenchman pocket around €350,000 per week, but United have been left fearful of losing him, following Zidane’s recent admission that he would be keen to sign Pogba, along with winger Hazard. United will be looking to tie the World Cup winner down until 2024 with the new contract, but with Mino Raiola as his agent, only one thing can be sure, Pogba will be getting the best out of any deal that is agreed.