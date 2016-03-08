Manchester United preparing to exclude Lukaku in squad list for pre-season tour
05 July at 10:45According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are preparing to exclude Romelu Lukaku from their squad for their pre-season tour in Australia amid rumours linking the Belgian with a move to Inter Milan.
Inter are yet to present United with a substantial offer for the Belgian forward but United are hoping this will be a turning point for the club, convincing them to hurry up and pursue the player further.
