Manchester United preparing to exclude Lukaku in squad list for pre-season tour

05 July at 10:45
According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are preparing to exclude Romelu Lukaku from their squad for their pre-season tour in Australia amid rumours linking the Belgian with a move to Inter Milan.

Inter are yet to present United with a substantial offer for the Belgian forward but United are hoping this will be a turning point for the club, convincing them to hurry up and pursue the player further.

