Manchester United preparing to sign Napoli star Koulibaly in the summer: the details
09 January at 19:40Manchester United are thinking about signing Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer transfer window, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Red Devils are ready to make an important investment in the 28-year-old Senegalese defender, whose contract expires with the Partenopei in June of 2023. The deal would also allow Napoli to reinvest the funds earnt from the sale in the transfer market as well, letting them overhaul the aging squad.
Koulibaly, who won the Serie A Defender of the Year award for his performances last season, has made 20 appearances across all competitions so far this season for the Naples based club. He has been one of the club’s standout stars this season as well, with his important defensive contributions helping the Partenopei to keep seven clean sheets across all competitions. He joined Napoli from Genk in 2014.
Apollo Heyes
