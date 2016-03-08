Manchester United ready €100 million for Croatian World Cup duo
17 July at 19:45According to what has been reported by English newspaper The Sun, Manchester United are readying a €103 million double swoop for Croatian duo Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic.
Ivan Perisic has been a long-term target for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, with the Inter Milan star nearing a move last summer. However, he did not yet move but a string of extremely good performances for the Croatian national team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup has made him once again a top priority target for the Portuguese manager.
Meanwhile, Ante Rebic of Eintracht Frankfurt was one of the break-out stars of this year’s World Cup; with the young winger showing such extreme determination and vigour as he helped his team reach the World Cup final for the first time in their history.
United are readying the double swoop, now it is only a matter of time.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments