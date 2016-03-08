Manchester United ready to pay €120m for Oblak to replace De Gea

Manchester United and David De Gea’s negotiations over a new contract seem to be at an impasse. And according to ESPN, following a series of high profile blunders, the Manchester United hierarchy are actively looking at replacements for the Spaniard.

De Gea has come in for widespread criticisms of his performances this season, and that only intensified yesterday, when his error cost his side a much needed victory in their battle to secure 4th position in the Premier League, and with it Champions League qualification. And with his wage demands reportedly set at almost €600,000 per week, United have begun to explore other options in goal.

That search has led them to Atletico Madrid goalkeeper, Jan Oblak. The Slovenian stopper has only recently signed a new contract with the Spanish club, but it has a release clause of €120 million, meaning that Atletico would be powerless to resist an offer from Manchester United if it met that figure.



However, it is believed that Oblak would only consider leaving Atletico, where he has built up his reputation to such an extent that he is now considered amongst the best goalkeepers in the world, for a team playing in the Champions League. So in a twist of fate, De Gea’s most recent blunder has potentially damaged his club’s ambitions to replace him.