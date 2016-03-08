Manchester United receive boost as Juventus make offer for Chelsea target
22 July at 18:45According to the latest reports from Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, Juventus have made a bid for Porto’s Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, as they look to prepare their squad for the departure of Alex Sandro; who is a wanted target of both Manchester United and PSG.
According to those reports from the Brazilian portal, Juventus have made an opening bid of €30 million for the left-back, yet Porto reportedly will only part with his services if his €40 million release clause is met by the Old Lady.
Telles would be an almost like-for-like replacement for Sandro, and one with Serie A experience, having played for Inter Milan in the past. The 25-year-old spent a season on loan with the Milanese club in the 15/16 season, making 21 Serie A appearances before returning to Galatasaray; that summer, he signed for Porto.
Now, it appears as though Juve are lining up a move for Telles, handing an encouraging boost to both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.
