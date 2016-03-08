Manchester United's Sanchez needed to cut his salary by £17 million to stay at Inter: the figures
08 April at 15:00Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez will leave Inter and return to Manchester United at the end of this season, due to his high wages, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri cannot afford the player’s incredibly high wages, a problem also for the Red Devils. This season both clubs split his wages but neither side is particularly keen to retain the player, although Manchester United will either have to sell him or pay out until his contract expires in 2022. Sanchez earns around £390 thousand a week, plus £75,000 per start and £2 million per season if he reaches more than 40 appearances in addition to other team bonuses that are unlikely to be met. This totals around £21 million.
The only chance that Sanchez had to remain in Milan relied on him dropped his wages, the report continues. He would have had to drop his wages by at least £17 million, an idea not appreciated by the Chilean forward. The Nerazzurri will now have to find a way to motivate the player once the season restarts, in order to help them in their quest for the league title.
Apollo Heyes
