Manchester United, Scholes: 'Arsenal's Ozil is a great player who United could use'
25 October at 21:45Manchester United hero Paul Scholes discussed a key player that the Red Devils could look to sign to improve their midfield, according to Calciomercato.com.
"I don't understand the situation of Mesut Ozil. I think he's a great player and he could be the kind of player that Manchester United could use.”
Ozil, who is contracted to Arsenal until 2021, has had a rough time with the North London club. The 31-year-old World Cup winner has only made two appearances for Arsenal since the start of the season, playing 71 minutes against Watford in the Premier League and 71 minutes against Nottingham Forest in the EFL cup.
Apollo Heyes
