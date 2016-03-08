Manchester United, scouts sent to watch Juventus outsiders Emre Can and Merih Demiral
07 January at 10:00Manchester United sent scouts to watch Juventus’ 4-0 win over Cagliari yesterday in order to follow the performances of Merih Demiral and Emre Can, according to a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Red Devils are looking to strengthen their squad in this transfer window, with importance placed on acquiring both a central defender and a central midfielder. Both Emre Can and Merih Demiral have struggled for consistent playing time under coach Maurizio Sarri in Turin so far this season, with Can in particular likely to leave this month due to his exclusion from the club’s Champions League registered player list.
Manchester United are also following Inter target Arturo Vidal (via Corriere della Sera). The Chilean midfielder’s relationship with his club, Barcelona, has seemingly collapsed over a lack of consistent minutes and unpaid bonuses. The player’s agent, Fernando Felicevich, is currently in Milan in order to meet with the Nerazzurri’s management.
Apollo Heyes
