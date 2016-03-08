Manchester United set price for forward amid Inter and Juventus rumours

According to what has been reported by Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport today, Manchester United have set the price-tag for Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku; who the club have reportedly started to offer around as they seek to find a better forward to replace him. Manchester United, as per Tuttosport, have contacted both Juventus and Inter Milan about a potential deal, with the club willing to accept offers of around €50m for the Belgian striker.Inter Milan are looking at Lukaku as a potential replacement for Mauro Icardi; who is currently at the centre of a crisis. Icardi has not yet agreed a new contract with Inter; with Icardi's wife-agent Wanda Nara at odds with the Nerazzurri management and essentially refusing to accept any new deal for the player at the club.Juventus, meanwhile, are looking at potential players to replace the likes of Mario Mandzukic in attack; with Mandzukic ageing and Paulo Dybala reportedly a potential departure in the upcoming summer market.

