Manchester United set price-tag for Juventus and Inter target
14 June at 14:45According to what has been reported in the English press today, Manchester United have set the price-tag for their Belgian forward Romulo Lukaku. The reports suggest that Manchester United are ready to evaluate any offers of €75m for the Belgian striker; which may alert Inter Milan or Juventus, if they decide he is worth the money.
However, Juventus are said to be preferring a move for Inter forward Mauro Icardi and, with Edin Dzeko close to joining the Nerazzurri from Roma, it is looking increasingly unlikely that the Manchester United will leave Manchester.
Lukaku has attracted some criticism in the past year after being accused of not giving his all for the Red Devils; especially after his strong and consistent performances with the Belgian national team on the international stage. Lukaku helped Belgium finish in third place in the World Cup last summer in Russia and is known for his competent finishing ability.
