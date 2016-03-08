Manchester United set to offer discount on Juve target Pogba: the details
29 April at 15:00Manchester United are prepared to sell French midfielder Paul Pogba for much lower than they’d like, with Juventus still interested, according to a report from Goal.com via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Red Devils know that the 27-year-old Frenchman, whose current contract expires with the English club at the end of next season, won’t be signing a contract renewal with the club. This means that unless they sell the 2018 World Cup winner over the next two transfer windows, he could leave on a free transfer next summer.
Therefore, Manchester United are set to put a discount on Pogba, the report continues. The reason for this is due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, which is set to heavily affect the upcoming summer transfer window, with many clubs being forced to spend little in order to ensure their financial stability. Juventus, as well as Real Madrid, are both keen to sign the 27-year-old.
Apollo Heyes
