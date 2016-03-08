Manchester United, Solskjaer: 'I like Haaland, we'll see what happens...'
19 December at 16:40Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the club’s interest in RB Salzburg starlet Erling Haaland in an interview with Norwegian media outlet Viasport via Calciomercato.com today.
"He's a player I like, and we always look for good players. Erling has had a good growth, so he has to grow where he decides. I don't need to talk about him much, we as a team are always looking for players who can complete the staff we have, we'll see how it will end.”
The 19-year-old Norwegian striker has had an explosive start to the season, scoring 28 goals and providing seven assists in 22 games across all competitions so far this season. He has shown that he can score against strong opposition as well, scoring eight goals in six Champions League appearances against opponents like Liverpool and Napoli.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments