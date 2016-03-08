Manchester United, Solskjaer identifies key transfer target
02 December at 18:15Manchester United are interested in Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, with coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believing he would be the perfect fix for the club’s attack, according to a report from British tabloid the Daily Mirror via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Red Devils coach is keen for new attacking options in the upcoming January transfer window in order to help the club improve their performances and rise up the league table, necessary if he wants to remain as the head coach of the club. Grealish, who scored against the Red Devils last weekend to help the Midlands side retain a key point, is contracted to Aston Villa until 2023.
The 24-year-old Englishman has had a strong start to his career in the topflight, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for the club. One of the club’s key players, the Red Devils will have to pay a hefty fee if they want to secure his signature.
Apollo Heyes
