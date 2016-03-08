Manchester United, Solskjaer confirms that Pogba will remain at the club

Manchester United played against AC Milan in the ICC as the red devils ended up beating the rossoneri by a 3-2 score line (after penalty-kicks). Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to the press (via Calciomercato.com) after the game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"We did well tonight. We played hard and I am happy with the performance. We made some mistakes and we still want to improve a little but we will be ready for the start of the season. We have shown our intentions all summer long as we now want to keep this up as the season is set to begin. Lukaku? I don't have any updates. Pogba? He will probably train with us next week, I hope he will be ready for the start of the season. I have no doubt that Paul Pogba will be staying on with us this summer. Injury? It isn't an injury per say, he had some pain and I didn't want to risk Pogba. Harry Maguire? There are still a few details to go but he should integrate well here clearly. Group? We have a strong group here and we want to keep working well on and off the pitch...'. More to come...