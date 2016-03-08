Manchester United, Southgate tipped as possible replacement for Solskjaer
04 December at 17:15Manchester United are considering England manager Gareth Southgate as a potential option for the head coach role should current incumbent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be dismissed from the club, according to a report from British tabloid the Sun via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Red Devils coach is currently in the hot seat following an incredibly poor start to the league, with the Manchester based club currently sitting 10th in the league table after 14 games. With rumours that the coach will be dismissed before the end of the season, names are now popping up as possible replacements to fill the role.
Southgate is in the running, the report continues, due to his incredibly impressive work with the English national team. Last summer Southgate guided England to the World Cup semi-final, the furthest the nation had been in the competition since 1990. He also secured qualification to next summer’s European Championships.
Apollo Heyes
