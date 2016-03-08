Manchester United star and Juventus target holds secret meeting with Barcelona
01 August at 15:15According to the latest reports from Italian newspaper Tuttosport this morning, Manchester United’s French star Paul Pogba held a meeting with Barcelona’s technical director Eric Abidal recently in regards to a potential move to Spain.
Pogba is on poor terms with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and has a number of clubs reportedly interested in his signature. Most notable, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and now Barcelona have all been linked with a sensational move for the Frenchman; despite his long-term contract with Manchester United.
Pogba was instrumental in France’s World Cup win, even scoring a goal in the final 4-2 win over Croatia. He demonstrated strong leadership abilities throughout the tournament and certainly proved many of his critics wrong with a string of fantastic performances.
Pogba will not be cheap for whoever signs him, having joined Manchester United for around €100 million – therefore likely to fetch a figure upwards of this, in an outstanding move for the buying club.
