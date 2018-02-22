Manchester United star happy at club, not looking to leave
23 May at 18:30Manchester United defender Eric Bailly’s future at the club was uncertain, according to a few reports. However, these suggestions have now been quashed by a report from the Manchester Evening News.
They claim that Eric Bailly is happy at Manchester United and have no plans to leave them in the summer transfer window. The Ivory Coast international defender was left out of the squad in April for the key fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, even though he was fully fit.
Eric Bailly was also the unused substitute in Manchester United’s FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea. This had raised a few concerns over his future, but he is happy at Manchester United.
Also, Eric Bailly has also made it clear that he will not continue at Manchester United if he is ends up being a peripheral figure at the club. He could be a key player for Jose Mourinho next season, if he manages to keep himself fit.
