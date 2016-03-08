Manchester United star Daley Blind is set for an Old Trafford exit, with a deal to join Ajax now in place.Blind joined United from Ajax in the summer of 2014 for a fee of about 14 million euros and while he was very good for the Red Devils under Louis van Gaal, he has fallen out of favor under Jose Mourinho.BBC report that United have agreed to sell Blind back to Ajax in a deal of about 14 million pounds, which could rise to about 18.5 million pounds depending on bonuses.