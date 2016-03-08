Manchester United star still leads Juventus' shopping shortlist
02 February at 11:55Manchester United star Paul Pogba is reportedly still at the top of Juventus' shopping shortlist, despite United having sacked Jose Mourinho at the end of last year.
Pogba has impressed for United this season and his goal against Burnley recently saw him overcome his past goalscoring tallies at any club he has played at, even Juventus. It his eighth goal of the season.
As reported by IlBianconeri, Pogba is still at the top of Juve's shopping shortlist, but they know he will be very difficult to sign since he is now enjoying his life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
A lot will depend on whether United qualify for the top four or not, as they compete with Chelsea and Arsenal for the fourth spot, with Spurs, Man City and Liverpool all but having sealed their top four spots.
While there have been brief contacts with the entourage of Pogba , but Juve now know they can't sign him. They have already shifted attention to Tanguy Ndombele, who they are very confident of signing in the summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments