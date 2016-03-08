Manchester United star unsure on future; praises Conte

Nemanja Matic is in the headlines for a potential move after finding his minutes scarce since the departure of Jose Mourinho and arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.



The 31-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in 2017 by his former Chelsea boss and played in 36 Premier League games in his debut season at United, where he was named player of the season for the club.



However, this season he has made just two Premier League starts, linking him with an inevitable move away. It is said that Matic is open-minded about what will happen.



"To be honest, I don't know yet what I'm going to do," he told Omnisport.



"I spoke with the club, I said that until my last day at the club I will do my best and be professional.



"In football, you never know what's going to happen. My family is happy here, I'm happy, so we will see what the next step is, if I will leave or stay, but whatever we decide I'm sure that we will decide for the best."



The Serbian international has a contract until the end of the season for United, but is free to negotiate a move now. Nemanja would be Inter's third signing in one season from the red devils, previously acquiring the services of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.



Matic also has experience under Conte, and has kind words for his former boss:



"Antonio is crazy about football," Matic revealed.



"I think in 24 hours he thinks about football. He works a lot, he analyses the opponents very well, also his team. Tactically, he is one of the best coaches in the world for sure.Article continues below"Physically, his teams are ready to run 95 minutes at the same level. [He is a] Very professional coach and for sure one of the best in the world.



"I am sure that he will make big things at Inter because with his work he will make it and he deserves it."



With Ole Gunnar ​Solskjaer tending to favour youth over experience, Matic could be looking at even less playing time in the second half of the season. A move to Italy, and Inter, is looking like it could gain traction as we approach January.

Anthony Privetera