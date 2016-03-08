Manchester United step up in the race for Tottenham and Inter target

Manchester United summer of rebuilding has not yet taken off the ground the Reds are preparing an assault on Bruno Fernandes.



According to Record, the Red Devils intend to present Sporting Lisbon an offer of between 70 and 80 million euros to bring the Portuguese to the Premier League.



It is thought that the Red Devil will face tough competition from Inter and Tottenham but the Serie A side are close to the arrival of Barella and Sensi from Cagliari and Sassuolo respectively and it is not yet known whether Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would be willing to spend 70 million on one player.



However, the North London club could be set to lose Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen after the former Ajax man said he would like a fresh challenge next season.



Real Betis midfielder Lo Celso has also been linked with Spurs, as the Champions League finalists look to improve on an impressive season.



