Manchester United submit first offer for Juventus target; the details
11 July at 20:15The Sergej Milinkovic-Savic saga appears to take a new twist or turn each week. After looking like Juventus and then PSG were leading the race for him this summer, Manchester United have now re-emerged as favourites for his signature, with Sky Sport suggesting the Red Devils have submitted their first offer for the Serbian.
Lazio have, as per the reports, received an 80 million euro offer for their talismanic Serbian midfielder yet are likely to reject this. With interest once again high in the midfielder, Claudio Lotito, Lazio president, is unwilling to let him leave for any less than 100 million euros.
With Milinkovic-Savic on a contract expiring in 2023, the club are in no rush to sell and can hard-ball the Red Devils in their pursuit of the midfielder. It is also unlikely that the Biancocelesti will accept any player plus cash deal for the Serbian and, therefore, United must cough up the full amount if they wish to sign him this summer.
