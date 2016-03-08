Manchester United submit first offer for Juventus target; the details

11 July at 20:15
The Sergej Milinkovic-Savic saga appears to take a new twist or turn each week. After looking like Juventus and then PSG were leading the race for him this summer, Manchester United have now re-emerged as favourites for his signature, with Sky Sport suggesting the Red Devils have submitted their first offer for the Serbian.

Lazio have, as per the reports, received an 80 million euro offer for their talismanic Serbian midfielder yet are likely to reject this. With interest once again high in the midfielder, Claudio Lotito, Lazio president, is unwilling to let him leave for any less than 100 million euros.

With Milinkovic-Savic on a contract expiring in 2023, the club are in no rush to sell and can hard-ball the Red Devils in their pursuit of the midfielder. It is also unlikely that the Biancocelesti will accept any player plus cash deal for the Serbian and, therefore, United must cough up the full amount if they wish to sign him this summer.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Lazio

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.