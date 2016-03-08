Manchester United take final decision on Pogba amid Juve and Real Madrid links
15 April at 13:55Manchester United don't want to sell Paul Pogba. According to The Mirror, the Red Devils have said it loud and clear to the French midfielder who is being linked with a move away from the Old Trafford at the end of the season.
Top European clubs like Juventus and Manchester United are said to be interested in securing the player's services and today's edition of Tuttosport insists the Old Lady will be discussing about a possible move for her former player with Mino Raiola ahead of Juve-Ajax (WATCH).
Manchester United, however, are not willing to sell Pogba and are planning to offer him an improved contract as well as the captain armband. José Mourinho had named Pogba Man United captain earlier this season before deciding to strip him of the captaincy.
The plan of the Red Devils is to offer Pogba a leading role inside the dressing room and make him become the central part of the technical project in order to prevent him from leaving the Old Trafford.
Go to comments