Manchester United target convinces his club to re-open talks with Liverpool
12 July at 11:45After a deal collapsed to bring Nabil Fekir from Olympique Lyonnais to Liverpool earlier in the summer, the French forward has informed Lyon that he still wishes to move to Liverpool.
The deal collapsed after Liverpool attempted to lower the cost at the last minute; with Lyon reacting by calling the deal off – much to the displeasure of Liverpool staff and fans alike. Now, it has been reported by the Daily Mirror that Fekir has met with Lyon chief Jean Michel Aulas twice during the World Cup; and has informed the boss that he wishes to leave the club to join Liverpool.
Manchester United were also interested in the 24-year-old but have reportedly pulled out of the chase, with Lyon’s demands reportedly too high for Mourinho and Man Utd to consider viable.
Now, we await to see how the deal progresses; and if Fekir can finally complete his ‘dream move’ to Liverpool to work under Jurgen Klopp.
