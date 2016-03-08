Manchester United target drops hint about Roma exit
04 July at 15:10Roma defender Kostas Manolas has hinted about a move away from the giallorossi this summer.
Manolas has become one of the best defenders in the Serie A ever since he arrived at Roma from Greek side Olympiakos in 2014 for a fee of 15 million euros. Since then, he has impressed for the giallorossi and he appeared 29 times in the Serie A, scoring twice.
In an interview that Manolas gave to Greek outlet Sport24, he dropped a hint that he could leave Roma this summer.
He said: “It’s only natural you want to play for the biggest clubs, like Barcelona, Manchester United, PSG and Bayern Munich. I think I could make the difference anywhere I went.”
Manolas has a release clause of 36 million euros and his current Roma deal expires in the summer of 2022. He has previously drawn links with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
