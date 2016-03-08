Manchester United target put up for sale by Premier League rivals
19 July at 10:15According to the latest reports from TalkSport in the UK, Manchester United are continuing to monitor West Ham’s Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic after reports emerged that suggested that the forward has been put up for sale by West Ham, following the arrival of Felipe Anderson.
Earlier this week, it was suggested that the player had been offered to Serie A club AS Roma, with the player’s agent reportedly spotted in Milan and Rome. However, it is now reported that the former Inter Milan star is still on the radar of Jose Mourinho and Manchester United, who want to bring the 29-year-old to Old Trafford.
Arnautovic is said to have fallen out of favour under new manager Manuel Pellegrini, who wishes to explore alternative options to the forward; who many consider to have been one of West Ham’s best players in the 17/18 Premier League season, picking up the ‘Hammer of the Year’ award from the club.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments