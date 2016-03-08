Manchester United target refuses new Inter contract
07 September at 09:50Inter Milan’s Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar was a target of Manchester United over the summer, who wanted to bring the 23-year-old to Old Trafford to bolster their defensive options. However, Inter set the price tag extortionately high and that managed to discourage any potential interest from the Premier League.
As per reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, negotations that have been taken place between Skriniar, his entourage and Inter have stalled, after months with little progress. Skriniar’s representatives are attempting to get him a better deal than his current contract; which earns the defender €1.7 million per season.
Inter Milan reportedly offered Skriniar a pay increase that would see him earn €2.5 million a season, yet this was refused as the defender’s agent believes that he is deserving of at least €3 million a season. It is not panic stations just yet for Inter but they will want to work on a deal soon before a bigger club come sniffing again, this time with perhaps more success.
