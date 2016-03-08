Manchester United target Spurs midfielder

Eric.Dier.Tottenham.corsa.2018.19.jpg GETTY IMAGES
22 September at 15:40
According to what has been reported by the Daily Star, Manchester United are looking into the possibility of signing English defensive midfielder Eric Dier from their Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Dier, who is also an international regular for England, is versatile in the sense that he can play at both centre-back, central defensive midfield and as a more advanced central midfielder.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.