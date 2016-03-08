Manchester United target tempted by move to PSG – the situation
19 July at 10:45According to the latest reports from Sportitalia, Leonardo Bonucci, AC Milan star and captain, is very interested in a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain. This comes after AC Milan need to balance their books; having failed to meet Financial Fair Play regulations and are in the process of being punished accordingly.
This has led to a potential exodus, with Leonardo Bonucci just one of the names linked with a move away from the San Siro. Manchester United were said to be interested, however, it now seems that PSG are his number one location.
Bonucci’s agent has had meetings with representatives of PSG in Paris over the last couple of days, yet the defender is reportedly waiting respectfully for Milan’s moves, not wanting to force the hand of the club.
Bonucci is said to be interested in PSG for the prospect of playing alongside former Juventus and Italy teammate, Gianluigi Buffon; with the veteran goalkeeper signing for the French club when his Juventus contract expired earlier this summer.
