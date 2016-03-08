Manchester United target to arrive to Milan ahead of Inter switch
31 July at 15:37According to the latest reports from Sky Sport, Atletico Madrid full-back Sime Vrsaljko is set to arrive in Milan this evening ahead of a move to Inter Milan, which is thought to be very nearly complete.
The reports also suggest that Vrsaljko could have his medical with the club tomorrow morning, with a deal then to be made official within the next 24 hours. Last season, Joao Cancelo impressed on loan from Valencia at Inter in the right-back position, yet he was snapped up by Juventus for around €40 million; a move which inevitably caused the deal surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin.
Now, Inter have once again gone shopping in the Spanish league, bringing Vrsaljko back to Italy from the Spanish capital. Vrsaljko has played in Serie A before, spending a year in Genoa and a year at Sassuolo, before moving to Atletico in 2016.
An impressive World Cup saw the defender targeted by the likes of Napoli and Manchester United, but it appears a move to Inter is his final choice.
