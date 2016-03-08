Manchester United to bid €120m for Juventus target

Manchester United are seriously considering placing a bid for Benfica’s wonderkid, Joao Felix. The 19 year old has had an unbelievable breakout season in Liga NOS and in the Europa league, where he became the youngest player to ever score a hatrick in the competition, when his treble helped Benfica beat Frankfurt 4-2 in the quarter-finals first leg.

Portuguese newspaper Record claims today the Manchester club are ready to trigger his release clause that currently stands at €120m, in order to steal a march on the competition and sign the young forward. Juventus are also very closely monitoring the situation, and with connections to Ronaldo from his time with the national Felix is said to be very intrigued by the prospect of playing with his idol at both club and international level. Atletico have also recently registered an interest in signing him as a replacement for Barcelona bound Griezmann.

So United’s path to signing may not be the easiest, but if they want to make a statement after missing out on Champions League football for next season, signing Felix would no doubt serve that purpose very well.