Manchester United to challenge Liverpool for Swiss international
06 July at 10:00British newspaper The Sun are reporting that Xherdan Shaqiri has attracted interest from Manchester United, after it was thought that Liverpool were amongst the favourites for the Swiss international’s signature.
The 26-year-old was with Switzerland at this summer’s World Cup, exiting in the Round of 16 at the hands of Sweden. He was a part of the Stoke City side that were relegated from the Premier League and has made it clear that he wants out of the North-East side as soon as possible.
This came after he branded his teammates as awful last season, claiming that even Ronaldinho could not succeed alongside them. For this reason, Shaqiri became unpopular amongst his peers and there is no chance that he will still be at the club come the transfer deadline of August 9.
He would likely be available for €15m, a release clause present in his contact in the case that his side were relegated.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments