Manchester United to challenge PSG for Donnarumma: the latest news
25 May at 13:45With a potential failure to qualify to the Champions League, Gianluigi Donnarumma could be sacrificed by AC Milan this summer to generate income and a large capital gain. The young Italian goalkeeper could be the heir of David De Gea, who is stalling contract renewal talks with Machester United as his current agreement at the Old Trafford expires in 2020.
The Red Devils are serious about Donnarumma and would make a move in case of De Gea's potential departure and would be ready to offer a figure in the vicinity of 50-55 million euros, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.
However, much will depend on the future of the Rossoneri, on tomorrow's last Serie A round and on the club's relationship with UEFA, which is complicated and could get Milan into further financial difficulties in terms of investments in the transfer market.
Donnarumma has had a positive season for the club, making a difference on numerous occasions throughout the season. His performances have attracted interest not only from England but also from French champions PSG, who would like to bet on the Italian as their next number one.
