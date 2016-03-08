Manchester United to hijack Inter for Barcelona target
01 December at 13:00Manchester United have started negotiations with Barcelona for want away midfielder Arturo Vidal.
The Chile international has not featured as much as he would have liked for Barca this seasons and is growing frustrated with his situation (via the Daily Mirror).
United are said to be set to offer £13million for Vidal this winter, with the Premier League giants already contacting his agent Fernando Felicevich about a possible deal.
The Red Devils aren't the first boys on the block to ask questions about the former Juventus man, as it’s suggested in the report that he could be keen on a reunion with his former manager Antonio Conte at Inter.
Despite not being the player he once was, Vidal definitely still looks like he could be an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, who seem to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.
Vidal comes with a host of experience and honours, having won four Serie A titles, three Bundesliga titles and one La Liga title, among other domestic honours.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments