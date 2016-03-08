Manchester United to invest heavily in the summer, from Napoli's Koulibaly to Tottenham's Kane
18 March at 14:00Manchester United are preparing to open the war chest for the upcoming summer transfer market, with four top players being targeted by the Red Devils, according to reports from England via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Manchester based club have €250 million ready to spend, as well as whatever is earnt from the sale of French midfielder Paul Pogba, who seems destined to leave for Spain or Italy in the summer. The club are putting their trust in Ole Gunnar Solskjær and want to invest heavily to help them achieve Champions League qualification again.
Manchester United are targeting four top players with this money, the report highlights. The first is Napoli midfielder Kalidou Koulibaly, who is likely to leave the Partenopei in the summer as the club look to sell their stars and rebuild. The other players targeted by the Red Devils are Leicester City’s James Maddison, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane.
Apollo Heyes
