Manchester United, top Spanish club interested in Rashford
14 October at 22:30Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is one of the names rumoured to be replacing striker Luis Suarez at Barcelona, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 32-year-old Uruguayan forward seems destined to leave the Catalan club next summer, despite his contract expiring in June 2021, with the Blaugrana looking for suitable replacements for him.
21-year-old Rashford, whose contract expires with the Red Devils in 2023, is one of the top names to replace Suarez, with the Blaugrana appreciating his eye for goal.
Apollo Heyes
