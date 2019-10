Manchester United, top Spanish club interested in Rashford

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is one of the names rumoured to be replacing striker Luis Suarez at Barcelona, according to Calciomercato.com The 32-year-old Uruguayan forward seems destined to leave the Catalan club next summer, despite his contract expiring in June 2021, with the Blaugrana looking for suitable replacements for him.21-year-old Rashford, whose contract expires with the Red Devils in 2023, is one of the top names to replace Suarez, with the Blaugrana appreciating his eye for goal.Apollo Heyes