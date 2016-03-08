Manchester United 0-0 Valencia: live
02 October at 21:26Jose Mourinho’s days at Manchester United look like they could be numbered and a defeat this evening to Valencia could spell the end of the Portuguese manager’s tenure in Manchester. Manchester United beat Young Boys 3-0 in Switzerland in their first game of their Champions League campaign whilst Valencia failed to capitalise on a ten-man Juventus side, losing 2-0 despite Cristiano Ronaldo being sent off in the first half.
Manchester United come into the match against Valencia in poor run of form, without a win in their last three games in all competitions. Most recently they were defeated 3-1 by West Ham at the weekend, just four days after Frank Lampard’s Derby County side knocked them out of the Carabao Cup. Prior to that, United drew 1-1 with Wolves, just 3 days after their last win; which came against Young Boys.
Valencia, meanwhile, have had a poor start to La Liga. Their win at Sociedad at the weekend was their first win in five games, drawing games with the likes of Celta Vigo, Villarreal and Betis.
Confirmed line-ups:
Manchester United: De Gea, Shaw, Smalling, Bailly, Valencia; Pogba, Matic, Fellaini; Sanchez, Lukaku, Rashford
Valencia: Neto, Gaya, Gabriel, Garay, Piccini; Guedes, Kondogbia, Parejo, Coquelin; Rodrigo, Batshuayi
