Manchester United vs Juve 0-1: Dybala top, Ronaldo creates, Pogba falters

Man United played against Juventus today at the Old Trafford as the bianconeri ended up coming away with the 0-1 win thanks to a Paulo Dybala strike (on a Cristiano Ronaldo assist). It was a pretty comfortable game for Juve as Man United did not create anything too dangerous. This is a big three points for Max Allegri's team as they march on.



Towards the end of the game there was a heated moment as some of the visiting Juve fans started chanting insults towards José Mourinho. The Portuguese coach responded by showing them three fingers. This could've been a reference to the treble that José Mourinho won when coaching in Italy at Inter Milan. Even so, Juve fans have to be happy as they return home with the win.