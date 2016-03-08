Manchester United vs Juventus 0-1:Dybala strikes as Old Lady seals crucial Champions League win

Manchester United and Juventus are set to play against one another tonight in the UEFA Champions league.



- This will be the first meeting between Manchester United and Juventus since the second group stage of the 2002-03 Champions League – the Red Devils won both games (2-1 at home, 3-0 away).

- Manchester United have won their last three meetings with Juventus in all competitions, more than they had in their first nine against them (W2 D2 L5).

- On each of the previous six occasions Man Utd and Juventus have met in Europe, one of the teams has reached the final of that competition – Juventus in the UEFA Cup in 1976-77, the Cup Winner’s Cup in 1983-84 and the Champions League in 1996-97, 1997-98 and 2002-03, while Man Utd reached the Champions League final in 1998-99.

- Manchester United have faced Juventus 12 times in total (W5 D2 L5), more than they’ve faced any other team in European competition.

- Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in both of their Champions League games this season. On the two previous occasions they’ve kept a clean sheet in each of their first three, they’ve ended up reaching the final (2008-09 and 2010-11).

- Juventus have won their two Champions League games this season by an aggregate score of 5-0. Three times previously they’ve won their opening three in the competition (1995-96, 2003-04 and 2004-05), with 2004-05 being the only time they’ve done so without conceding.

- Juventus have lost just two of their last 23 Champions League group stage games (W14 D7), with both defeats coming against Spanish opposition.

- Paul Pogba has had a hand in all three of Man Utd’s Champions League goals this season (2 goals, 1 assist). This will be his first appearance against his former side.

- Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals and provided two assists in his six Champions League games against sides he’s previously played for. This includes a goal in both of his appearances against Manchester United in the competition.

- Only Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech (12) has had more shots without scoring in the Champions League this season than Man Utd striker Marcus Rashford (9).

- Against Young Boys, Paulo Dybala became the fourth Juventus player to score a Champions League hat-trick (also Inzaghi, Vidal and Del Piero) – the only Italian side with more hat-trick scorers are AC Milan (5).​



