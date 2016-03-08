Manchester United want Milan star but could be priced out of move
25 June at 16:35According to what has been reported by Tuttosport today, Manchester United are still interested in signing AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
United's current goalkeeper, David De Gea, has a contract expiring next summer and it is thought that the Red Devils are already searching for the man to replace him. De Gea has been a target of various clubs, including Real Madrid and PSG, but for now will remain in Manchester; barring any surprises this summer.
United's pursuit of Donnarumma is complicated, however, with the Rossoneri unwilling to let their man leave on the cheap. Tuttosport suggest that Milan are hesitant to let Donnarumma leave the club for any less than 55 to 60 million euros; a price-tag that will surely deter United's interest, at least for the meantime. United have financial concerns of their own and cannot afford to spend as much as they have in the past, given the club's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments