Manchester United want to sign Liverpool and Real Madrid target
01 July at 14:00According to the latest reports from Le Progres this morning, Manchester United are seriously interested in signing Olympique Lyonnais forward Nabil Fekir.
Fekir, 24, is a wanted property by some of Europe’s top clubs and had a mega-money move to Liverpool collapse last month after Liverpool tried to adjust the price they were willing to pay. It is reported that Liverpool have reignited their interest, however, competing with Spanish giants Real Madrid for the Frenchman’s signature.
A graduate of Lyon’s academy, Fekir has quickly risen through the ranks and is looking to follow in the footsteps of Karim Benzema and Alexandre Lacazette as he looks to complete a big move elsewhere.
Le Progres are reporting that Mourinho and Manchester United have already made a bid for the 24-year-old as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the 18/19 Premier League season.
