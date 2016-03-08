Manchester United warned as Juventus' plan to sign De Gea revealed
27 October at 14:35Juventus are being linked with signing Manchester United star David De Gea whose contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of the season.
According to Tuttosport, the Old Lady has already prepared a plan to sign the Spanish goalkeeper who was strongly linked with Real Madrid in the past and came close to joining the Merengues in summer 2015.
The player could join the Old Lady as a free agent but the player requests a € 20 million-a-year wage. After Cristiano Ronaldo, who's on a € 30 million-a-year deal in Turin, the most paid Juventus footballer is Paulo Dybala whose salary is in the region of € 7 million-a-year.
Juventus' however, could agree to pay such a big salary because of the impact De Gea will have on their balance sheet. According to Tuttosport, De Gea's impact would be similar to Gonzalo Higuain's who joined Juventus in 2016 from Napoli for € 90 million.
