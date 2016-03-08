Manchester United, Wenger: "It would be a dream..."

26 September at 21:00
Arsene Wenger coached Arsenal for numerous years but he is now a 'free-agent'. The legendary coach spoke to Bein Sports (via Calciomercato.com) about his future, here is what he had to say on the matter:

"Manchester United? To coach Man United would be a dream for anyone. If you have belief in yourself, then coaching a club like Manchester United should be one of your goals. I think that United have a pretty good team but I think that they would need at least 4 new signings if they want to compete for trophies. Even so, I don't think they need all that much to become competitive again. They need guidance if they are to take that next step. I have a lot of faith in myself and I think that I would have to right ideas for them. Let's see what happens in the coming months...'. 

Man United's coaching position has been talked about a lot recently as Arsene Wenger seems very open to the idea of potentially joining the red devils. More to come...

