Manchester United will not go crazy for Mandzukic: report
17 October at 16:55Premier League giants Manchester United will not overstep their mark in their pursuit of Mario Mandzukic in the January transfer window.
The Croatian has become one of Europe's most potent forwards during his time at Juve and was linked with a move to United this past summer. The move failed as United could not reach an agreement to sign him and Paulo Dybala from the bianconeri in a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku.
The Sun in England claim that while United do want Mandzukic, they will not put away all their limits to sign the former Atletico Madrid and Wolfsburg man.
The Red Devils have been linked with a January move and they did not sign a proper striker after having sold Lukaku to Inter this past summer.
United feel that considering Mandzukic's age, they do not want to go crazy and if he asks for excessive wages, they will change their target. They have also been linked with Lyon's Moussa Dembele.
Mandzukic, reports have said today, has already agreed a move to Milan. He is yet to make an appearance for the Old Lady and hasn't been included in the Serie A or the Champions League squad this season.
